Lucknow, Jul 25 (PTI) Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over the western part of the state during the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department here said on Saturday.

Ballia recorded 13 cm rain, Dudhi (Sonbhadra) 6 cm, Badaun 5 cm, Salempur(Deoria) and Bareilly 4 cm each, it said.

Etawah was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said rain and thundershowers are very likely at many places over eastern UP and at a few places over the western part of the state on Sunday.

