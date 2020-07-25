New Delhi, July 25: India on Saturday made a record of conducting more than 4.20 lakh tests in a single day today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. This is the highest number of test conducted in the country so far. The tests per million has increased to 11,485, the Health Ministry said. According to a tweet by ANI, so far, nearly 1.6 crore coronavirus samples have been tested across the country. The Health Ministry added that there is a sharp decline in Case Fatality Rate to 2.35%.

On Saturday, the coronavirus tally in India touched 13,36,861 while the death toll in the country mounted to 31358. The ministry stated that the recovery rate is 63.53 per cent as 8,49,432 coronavirus patients have recovered so far. The total number of active cases in India now stand at 4,56,071. A total of 48,916 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, touching almost a lakh in less than two days. In the last 24 hours, 787 people succumbed to the deadly virus, as there is a huge surge in cases in the hinterlands. Covaxin Trial Update: Phase-I Human Clinical Trial of India's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Begins at AIIMS, 30-Year-Old Man Given First Dose.

Here's the tweet:

India records highest-ever more than 4.2 lakh COVID tests in a single day. Nearly 1.6 crore samples tested so far. There is a sharp decline in Case Fatality Rate to 2.35%: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/CY1Z1hrPaR — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

In India, the highest surge in COVID-19 cases was reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. In Maharashtra, the coronavirus tally mounted to 3,57,117 while the death toll rose to 13,132. In Tamil Nadu, the total COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,99,749 cases while death toll increased to 3,320. In Delhi, the COVID-19 count surged to 1,28,389 out of which 3,777 people have lost their lives.

