Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): The party is getting its workers prepared to face the possible Covid-19 third wave, said Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Somu Veerraju.

While addressing the media, Veerraju said that BJP has been spreading awareness regarding Covid-19 precautions by distributing pamphlets through 'Arogya Swayam Sevaks'.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A03s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in the UK; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

"Two persons from each village are being given training as health volunteers. The training has been completed at state and district levels. Now we have started training at the constituency level and it will be completed by the first week of September," he stated.

The state BJP president also expressed hope that the Covid-19 cases in the state will soon reduce as they plan to organise awareness programmes for people to explain the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic once the training is finished.

Also Read | Syed Ali Shah Geelani Dies at 91; Mehbooba Mufti Express Grief Over Death of Former Hurriyat Leader.

Veerraju further stated that in order to expand the party base in the state, BJP recently conducted 'Vistarak Yojana' at more than 900 places in the state.

"In order to safeguard Telugu language, BJP is conducting week-long programmes like Telugu cultural and artworks exhibition," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)