Pune, Feb 11 (PTI) Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit of Pune Customs have arrested a passenger for allegedly trying to smuggle 705 grams of gold bars and pieces worth around Rs 35 lakh by concealing them in his shoes.

He was caught at the airport here on Monday, said an AIU official on Friday.

The passenger confessed that he travelled from Dubai to Ahmedabad by an international flight, concealed the gold in the aircraft, and retrieved it when he travelled from Ahmedabad to Pune by the same aircraft, the official said.

This case is the latest in a series of smuggling cases detected by Pune Customs officers since international flights commenced earlier this year, the official added.

