Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 13 (ANI): A Passing-out Parade (POP) was held at Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC), Leh on Saturday to mark the entry of 90 recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment, informed Defence PRO, Srinagar.

"Attestation Parade was held at Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh today to mark the entry of 90 well-trained recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as young soldiers," informed Defence PRO, Srinagar in a tweet.

The aparade was reviewed by Major General Akash Kaushik, Chief Of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps, it said.

Earlier, an attestation parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC), Leh to mark the entry of 127 well-trained recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as young soldiers, an official statement said.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was conducted without any military or civil dignitaries or parents of the recruits following all the norms and advisories issued by the Home Ministry as well as by the Indian Army.

The attestation parade with appropriate social distancing was reviewed by Colonel Rinchen Dorje, Commandant, LSRC. The young soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, were seen taking an oath in unison to serve the nation.

The Reviewing Officer congratulated them and urged them to devote their life in service to the nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army. He exhorted the young soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the nation.

The young riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during training. (ANI)

