Kannur (Kerala) [India], November 25 (ANI): 158 trainees of the Indian Naval Academy on Saturday passed out, marking the culmination of their ab initio training.

The passing out trainees include cadets of 38 Naval Orientation Course (Coast Guard), 35 and 36 Naval Orientation Course (Extended) of 105 Indian Naval Academy Courses.

It also included 8 foreign cadets from 5 countries: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Myanmar and the first international women trainee from Mauritius.

The passing out parade (POP) was held at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala today.

The Parade was reviewed by the Chief Guest R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, who awarded medals to meritorious Midshipmen and Cadets on completion of the Ceremonial Review.

The 'President's Gold Medal' for the Indian Naval Academy B.Tech Course was awarded to Midshipman Ravikant Ranjan.

The other medal winners were-- CNS Silver medal for INAC B.Tech Course - Midshipman Sushen Pujani, FOC-in-C South Bronze Medal for INAC B.Tech Course-Midshipman Piyush N Thorve, CNS Gold Medal for NOC (Extended) - Cadet Akash Dahiya, FOC-in-C South Silver Medal for NOC (Extended) - Cadet Anaokar Shlok, Commandant, INA Bronze Medal for NOC (Extended) - Cadet Samarth Rajput and Commandant, INA Bronze Medal for NOC (Extended) - Cadet Samarth Rajput.

The successful trainees marched with their gleaming ceremonial swords and rifles held in salute, past the Academy's Quarterdeck, in Slow March - their 'Antim Pag' or final step at the Indian Naval Academy.

The CNS congratulated the trainees on the parade for their impeccable turnout, smart drill and movements on parade.

The Reviewing Officer graciously acknowledged the decision of the parents for having encouraged and supported the trainees in choosing the noble profession of arms and thus committing to the service of the nation. The Chief Guest commended the significant representation of first-ever international women cadet from Mauritius. The integration of international trainees in the Indian Naval Academy not only strengthens India's foreign cooperation but also highlights its world-class training facilities on a global stage.

The Reviewing Officer, Conducting Officer, Commandant, Indian Naval Academy and other dignitaries shipped the stripes of passing out trainees. They interacted with the passing out trainees and their parents over high tea and congratulated them for their successful completion of the rigorous training.

These officers will now proceed to various Naval ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialized fields, and serve in the Indian Navy imbued with core Values of Duty, Honour and Courage. (ANI)

