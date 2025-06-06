New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): The Army Air Defence Centre, Gopalpur, witnessed a proud and momentous occasion as the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the fifth batch of Agniveers was held on Thursday, June 5. The parade was reviewed by Brigadier Hemant Singh, Commandant of the Army Air Defence Centre, who congratulated the 401 Agniveers on successfully completing their rigorous training and taking their 'Antim Pag' (final step) towards joining the ranks of the Indian Army.

The event was marked by an impressive drill display, which was a testament to the high standards of discipline and training imparted at the Centre. Brigadier Hemant Singh, in his address, highlighted that drill is the bedrock of military discipline. He emphasised that excellent drill not only reflects the physical and mental coordination of the soldiers but also showcases the unwavering discipline and unity among the Agniveers. "A soldier's discipline is forged on the drill square. The precision and synchronization displayed today are a reflection of your commitment and the high standards set by the Army Air Defence Centre," he remarked.

A special highlight of the ceremony was the presence of the proud parents of the Agniveers, who were invited to witness this significant milestone in their wards' lives. In recognition of their support and sacrifice, the parents were presented with the 'Gourav Padak,' a token of honour and gratitude from the Army.

During his address, Brigadier Hemant Singh exhorted the Agniveers to continue to excel in all walks of life, both within and outside the Army. He made special mention of the recent Operation Sindoor, a landmark operation in which Army Air Defence Gunners, many of whom were trained at the very same Centre, successfully shot down 600 hostile drones.

The Commandant emphasised that this remarkable achievement was a direct result of the rigorous training, professionalism, and adaptability of the AD Gunners. He encouraged the passing out Agniveers to draw inspiration from such feats and to uphold the proud traditions of the Corps.

The Passing Out Parade concluded with a resounding sense of pride and accomplishment, as the 401 Agniveers marched forward, ready to serve the nation with honour, discipline, and a commitment to embracing the challenges of the future. The event not only celebrated the achievements of the Agniveers but also reaffirmed the Army's dedication to nurturing skilled, disciplined, and technologically adept soldiers for the defence of the nation. (ANI)

