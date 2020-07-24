Patna (Bihar) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Patna General Post Office (GPO) has set up a counter selling hand sanitisers, face masks, and immunity boosters to tackle COVID-19.

Ranjeet Kumar, sales manager, said there are six types of face masks made of khadi and silk materials which are priced between Rs 25 and Rs 250.

Kumar, said, "Here, we are selling Kadha, Gamcha, sanitisers, and face masks. We are selling six types of masks made of khadi and silk. For children, separate types of masks are also available."

Mentioning the cost of the products, Kumar said, "The face masks are priced from Rs 25 to Rs 250. A 100 ml sanitiser is sold for Rs 50, and a 500 ml sanitiser for Rs 250." He said people have responded well to the products.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 30,369. While 19,646 cases have been cured/migrated/discharged, the death toll stands at 217. (ANI)

