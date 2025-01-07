Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced a reduction in the training period for newly selected Patwaris from one-and-a-half years to one year.

He also said the training period will from now on be counted as part of the Patwari's service and their official service will commence from the day they join the department.

The chief minister made this announcement while addressing the state-level conference of 2,605 newly selected Patwaris held in Panchkula, said an official release.

Patwaris are officials responsible for maintaining land records.

Congratulating the newly selected, Saini said this is the first time in the state's history that 2,605 new Patwaris have been recruited simultaneously.

The chief minister urged all the Patwaris to uphold the values of honesty and transparency, and to work towards resolving the issues of the common people by establishing dialogue with the public.

Besides this, both technical and administrative innovations should be adopted to streamline and enhance the effectiveness of all departmental processes, he said.

Referring to corruption in jobs in Haryana under the previous governments, Saini said that in the past, the list of candidates in government jobs used to make headlines in the newspapers even before it was officially released.

This system deprived the eligible youth of job opportunities, he said, adding the current government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance has overhauled this system.

The chief minister said the youth from poor families are securing HCS recruitment based on merit without any 'kharchi-parchi' (bribery, favouritism).

"No longer does any youth need to approach an MLA or minister for a job. The present government has honoured the hard work of the youth by establishing a transparent recruitment process. This merit-based right to jobs without 'kharchi-parchi' has been made possible by the current government under PM Modi's guidance," he added.

Saini said that he had promised during the assembly elections to provide government jobs to 24,000 youth before taking the oath of office again, adding he has successfully fulfilled this promise.

The chief minister said the youth firmly believe today that jobs are earned through education and hard work, not through connections.

He also highlighted the important role of Patwaris in providing relief to the farmers during natural disasters such as heavy rainfall, hailstorms and droughts.

Saini said that in the past, there was a time when eligible farmers often did not receive compensation for crop losses, while ineligible individuals did.

"However, in today's era of digitalization, there is also the facility of drones and satellites for this purpose. It is now the Patwari's responsibility to provide accurate data to the government, ensuring that affected farmers receive timely and appropriate compensation," he said.

