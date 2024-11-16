A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan addressing a rally in Marathi while campaigning for NDA candidates in Maharashtra. In the viral clip, Pawan Kalyan is seen taking the stage in Deglur on Thursday, November 14, and surprising the crowd by speaking in Marathi. In the video, Pawan Kalyan is also seen apologising for making mistakes in his speech in Marathi. "Pls forgive me if i make any mistake during my speech in Marathi," the JSP President said. Notably, Pawan Kalyan began his address with chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji, Jai Maharashtra." Ram Gopal Varma Summoned by Andhra Pradesh Police for Allegedly Sharing Morphed Photos of CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan Campaigns for NDA Candidates in Maharashtra

NDA launches its star campaigner in #Maharashtra Pawan Kalyan campaigning for Mahayuti in Marathi 😁@PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/S1SKDPk3R0 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 16, 2024

Pawan Kalyan Speaks Marathi

Pawan ji speaking in Marathi! "Please forgive me if i made any mistake during my Marathi speech" pic.twitter.com/SQ8F7X9Pwr — Anshul Pandey (@Anshulspiritual) November 16, 2024

