New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his attack targeting Congress-RJD over derogatory remarks against him and his mother and said, "no leader or worker in the Congress would insult anyone's mother".

Khera took a jibe at PM Modi over his previous remarks and asked if PM Modi had described himself as "non-biological" then is he not "insulting his mother".

"There is no leader or worker in Congress who would insult anyone's mother, and I am hopeful that there will be no such person in the BJP too. But if a person says that I am 'non-biological', then is he not insulting his mother," Khera told ANI.

On Tuesday, PM Modi took a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, calling them "namdaars", people born with a silver spoon who, he said, cannot understand the struggles of poor mothers or the suffering and pain of their children.

"The struggles (Tapasya) of a poor mother, the suffering of her son--these young princes born into royal families cannot understand. These 'naamdaar' people were born with a silver spoon in their mouths," he said.

The Prime Minister, who launched Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited via video conferencing on Tuesday, emphasised that for his government, the dignity, respect, and pride of mothers is a matter of utmost priority.

Referring to the derogatory remarks against him and his mother during Congress-RJD's Vote Aadhikar Yatra, PM Modi remarked that a mother is the very essence of our world, and "she embodies our self-respect".

He referred to Bihar's rich cultural tradition and expressed deep anguish over the recent incident that, he said, he could not have imagined.

The Prime Minister stated that from a platform of the opposition's alliance in Bihar, abusive remarks were made against his mother. He noted that these insults were not just an affront to his mother, but an insult to every mother, sister, and daughter of the nation.

PM Modi referred to the pain felt by the people of Bihar, especially its mothers, upon witnessing and hearing such remarks.

Meanwhile, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram said the party is committed to Gandhian principles and opposes both physical and verbal violence.

"We are connected to Gandhian ideology and we are followers of Gandhi. We are against physical violence as well as verbal violence. We are against the verbal violence that has occurred, but today, many mothers are searching for their sons, and many sons are searching for their mothers."

Referring to the SIR issue, Ram said many sons complained that their "mother has been killed on paper," adding that such sentiments must be understood and recalling that Sonia Gandhi too faced indecent comments.

"In such a situation, I would like to remind you that the issue of mothers is also there in SIR. During SIR, many sons are shouting that my mother has been killed on paper. Their sentiments also need to be understood. We do not give importance to these words, but many such indecent comments have also been made against our leader Sonia Gandhi," he said. (ANI)

