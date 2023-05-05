Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said he was revoking his decision to quit as party chief.

Also Read | Tillu Tajpuriya Murder Video: Another CCTV Footage Shows Gangster Murdered in Tihar Jail in Prison Officials' Presence.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Five Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Gunfight With Terrorists in Rajouri.

Speaking at a press conference here, Pawar, who had sprung a surprise by announcing his resignation three days ago, said he could not disrespect the sentiments of his colleagues and party workers who insisted that he withdraw his decision.

“I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed by the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you, and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire,” the veteran politician said.

He also stressed that there has to be a "succession plan" for any post or responsibility in an organization.

He will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities and creating new leadership, Pawar said.

"I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)