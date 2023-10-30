Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged hacking of a payment gateway resulting in several hundred crore rupees getting siphoned off, a Thane police official said.

It has taken the total number of arrests in the case, which was registered with Naupada police and is being probed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), to nine, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Summons CM Arvind Kejriwal in Liquor Policy Scam Case on November 2.

"Bhupesh Dinesh Agarwal (38) from Borivali and Mahendra Shantilal Jain (34) from Fort in south Mumbai were arrested on Monday night. The case pertains to hacking of a payment gateway, siphoning off money and laundering it using fake firms," he said.

The probe started after irregularity of Rs 25 crore was detected, but officials now claim suspicious transactions to the tune of Rs 16,180 crore have been revealed.

Also Read | Delhi Swiss Woman Murder Case: Swiss Woman Was Smothered, Tortured by Accused, Reveals Autopsy Report, Say Sources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)