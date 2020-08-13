Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday put a complete ban with immediate effect on leaves and transfers of Health Department employees in the state till September 30.

The decision was taken in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

All officials, including medical and para-medical staffers, have to remain present at their stations, the minister said in a statement.

No leave will be given to any officer or employee during this period, he said.

He said only maternity and child care leaves, however, would be allowed.

Sidhu said apart from the regular employees, this order would be applicable to all those who are working on contract in various wings of the Health Department.

Punjab on Wednesday reported a record 39 fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 675, while 1,020 cases took the state's infection tally to 26,909.

