Puducherry, August 29: Puducherry PCC president A V Subramanian tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and has been advised home quarantine, health department sources said.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar told PTI that samples collected from Subramanian had tested positive. Also Read | Meghalaya’s Infant & Maternal Mortality Rate Rises; 877 Newborns, 61 Pregnant Women Die in Past Four Months.

Subramanian, the former Speaker of the Puducherry assembly, has been placed under home quarantine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)