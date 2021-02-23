Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) An amount of Rs 5 crore has been earmarked by the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (PDD) for safety equipment to arrest the accidental deaths and injuries to its field staff, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

The department has also decided to observe 'Safety Day' every month to make the field workers aware about safety issues by conducting mock safety drills and use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and field safety devices, the spokesman said.

He said the decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal here.

Kansal directed the field offices to immediately focus on relevant safety measures and to ensure that there is no loss of human life.

He also directed the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporations to ensure that isolators and earthing rods are provided on every 11 KV feeder in the union territory.

“This shall ensure that the field workers shall remain safe even if there is accidental touching of live lines or equipment,” he said.

