Medininagar, Oct 4 (PTI) A Public Distribution System (PDS) dealer was shot dead in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, police said.

Shivnath Ram (45), a ration shop dealer was shot dead at Panjari in Palamu district, some 180 km from the state capital.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, the police said.

Vishrampur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Surjit Kumar said that the shopkeeper of the Public System Shop (PDS) shop was seriously injured after criminals fired at him.

He was rushed to Medinirai Medical College for treatment but could not be saved due to excessive bleeding, police said, adding that personal enmity could be the reason behind the murder as per preliminary investigation.

A named FIR has been registered against the miscreants by the family members and raids are on to nab the culprits, the police said.

