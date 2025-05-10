Guwahati, May 10 (PTI) Peace, harmony between different communities and development are the three macro achievements during the last four years of the BJP government in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

'Assam was once seen as a region beset by challenges, but now it has emerged as a beacon of opportunity, resilience and innovation for the Northeast and the nation', the chief minister said at a press conference to mark the completion of four years of his government in the state.

Peace has returned to the state, and during the last four years, 'the state enjoyed an incident-free situation, and after decades, we can say Assam today enjoys complete peace," he said.

Harmony between the different communities, particularly the mainstreaming of the tea community and bridging the gap between the Barak-Brahmaputra Valley, is another milestone achieved during the last four years, he said.

Development has also received a major boost in the state with economic growth, capital formation, semiconductor facility being set up, more bridges over the Brahmaputra coming up, minimum support prices to agriculture produce, among others, have ensured 'we have become an emergent state', Sarma said.

'At a time when our armed forces are providing us security and protecting the nation, I do not want to highlight the achievements of the government during the last four years. Therefore, I have just highlighted the three macro factors', he said.

Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring Assamese as a classical language, taking Bihu and Jhumur to both national and international level, giving the 'Gamosa' a position of prominence by using it regularly and spending a night at the Kaziranga National Park, which gave a fillip to tourism in the state.

He said that the completion of nine years of the BJP-led alliance in the state was indeed 'a unique landmark and Assam today is a completely different state from before'.

'The progress of the state during the last four years is a collective achievement of the government, civil society and the people of Assam, whose blessings we seek, so that we can continue to serve them', he added.

Sarma had assumed office of CM of Assam on May 10, 2021, succeeding Sarbananda Sonowal, who is now a Union Minister.

