Ghaziabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Two alleged peddlers were arrested here with 19.5 kg ganja in their possession, police here said on Saturday.

The arrests were made by the Loni Border Police in a raid at a house in the Roop Nagar area, where they found the accused and a third making small pouches of the narcotic for retailing.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 38-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered, Husband Alleges Illicit Partner's Role.

According to a Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja, the gang was operating with the patronage of a local councillor.

The nabbed accused were identified as Santosh and Baba, while Yasmeen, the alleged leader of the gang, escaped, he said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Leader Joginder Singh Mann Joins AAP in Presence of Arvind Kejriwal.

A case has been lodged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act against the two accused, Raja said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)