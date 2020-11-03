Noida (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman died after she was allegedly hit by a vehicle while she was crossing a road in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Tuesday.

Rajkumari, a resident of Nagla Charandas village under Phase 2 police station, was crossing the road around 9.45 pm on Monday when the accident took place, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Students Should Create Companies Like Google, This Is the Dream, Says Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

"The woman was severely injured after she was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the road. A passerby helped her reach a nearby private hospital where she succumbed to injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

The police are making efforts to identify the vehicle and its driver, the spokesperson said, adding further proceedings were underway.

Also Read | Mulund Police Busts Delhi-Based Gang for Making Transactions Using Foreigners' Credit and Debit Card Details, Six Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)