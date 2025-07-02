New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the pension administration requires urgent institutional coordination and systemic reforms, asserting that the number of serving central government pensioners has exceeded the total serving employees.

In a significant move aimed at reducing pension-related legal disputes and ensuring swifter justice for the country's growing population of retired government employees, he said in no case should the vital energies of "our elder citizens be allowed to be consumed inconsequentially for avoidable reasons".

Chairing the first-ever national workshop on pension litigation, organised by the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare at Vigyan Bhawan here, Singh underlined the Centre's firm commitment to pensioners' welfare, while also drawing attention to the mounting pressure on government finances due to litigation.

He said with over 60 lakh pensioners today — a figure that now exceeds the number of serving central government employees — the challenges of pension administration have entered a new phase that requires urgent institutional coordination and systemic reforms, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

"Pension-related litigation often arises from misinterpretation of rules, and unresolved grievances can lead to unnecessary hardship for senior citizens," he said

Currently, over 300 pension-related cases are pending in various forums, with nearly 70 per cent before the Central Administrative Tribunals (CAT), Singh said.

The minister acknowledged that the government is impleaded in nearly all of these cases, indicating the systemic nature of the problem.

"Litigation is usually the last resort, not the first," he said, cautioning against underestimating the grievances of pensioners.

Joining the workshop virtually, Attorney General of India R Venkataramani stressed the need for a structured national approach to litigation management, with a special focus on pension disputes.

He proposed an ambitious target of achieving "zero pension litigation" by 2028 through anticipatory administrative measures, timely grievance resolution and a culture of accountability.

Emphasising the unique nature of pension litigation compared to other service-related legal matters, Venkataramani advocated for the adoption of mediation and conciliatory mechanisms as viable alternatives to adversarial proceedings.

The attorney general also highlighted chronic delays in processing pension claims — particularly for armed forces personnel — and called for the use of digital tools to improve real-time coordination between nodal officers, law officers and his office, according to the statement.

Venkataramani proposed establishing a digitally connected standing platform to monitor and manage litigation across departments.

"Pursuit of happiness," he said, "should extend to our retirees," urging all stakeholders to work collectively to ensure that pensioners are not left to navigate legal complexities in their twilight years.

As part of the workshop proceedings, Union minister Singh launched a set of key publications and initiatives aimed at enhancing awareness and grievance redressal mechanisms related to pension matters.

These included a compendium of case studies on pension litigation, a flyer on pension litigation and a booklet on last year's special campaign on family pensioners' grievances.

Singh also reflected on how, in many cases, both winning and losing parties in tribunals often appeal further, underlining the depth of discontent and the challenge of resolution.

To address these concerns, the workshop focused on legal training for nodal officers, stronger real-time coordination with the Department of Legal Affairs and the potential use of technology -- including Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven dashboards and repositories -- to improve decision-making and case tracking.

However, the minister emphasised that no algorithm can replace human empathy and administrative sensitivity.

"AI can assist, but welfare must be guided by intelligence of the humane kind," he said.

Calling for a mindset shift in how retirees are viewed, Singh said, "They may retire from government service but not from serving the nation."

He also formally launched the special campaign 2.0, a month-long nationwide drive dedicated to resolving pending grievances of family pensioners and super senior pensioners.

These initiatives are expected to support capacity building, promote best practices and ensure targeted outreach to some of the most vulnerable sections among pensioners.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, V Srinivas, outlined the rationale behind convening the national workshop, stating that the initiative was conceived to strengthen the capacities of nodal officers, streamline administrative processes and reduce avoidable pension-related litigation.

He emphasised the need to address recurring legal disputes, eliminate anomalies in notifications, avoid contempt cases and build a robust knowledge management system.

Citing the department's experience of being party to nearly 6,000 pension-related court cases, Srinivas stressed the urgency of efficient legal coordination and early-stage policy vetting.

He also announced key initiatives, including inter-ministerial consultations on the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) rules 2025 and a month-long national family pension awareness campaign starting July 1.

