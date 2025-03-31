India News | People Across Country Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with Joy and Unity

New Delhi (India), March 31 (ANI): Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, is being celebrated with joy and unity across India. The sighting of the moon has led to special prayers (Namaz) being offered at mosques, Eidgahs, and open grounds, with people from different parts of the country coming together to celebrate the occasion.

In Delhi, children and families gathered at the historic Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, to offer Namaz.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 31, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

After prayers, a devotee said "I think this is needless. If All India Muslim Personal Law Board has to protest, they can do it in other ways. On the occasion of Eid, we have all come here to celebrate and not to protest or wear black bands. All this sends a wrong message...This is the biggest festival of Muslims. Today, we have prayed here that the country progresses and our brotherhood should remain intact. We have also offered prayers for PM Modi that he stays healthy and lives long..."

A foregin student from GD Goenka University, who attended the Namaz at Jama Masjid for the second time, said, ""...I have come to Jama Masjid for the second time. This is a nice place. We meet many people from different parts of the country, from our country..."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today 31: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Another foreign student of GD Goenka University said, "Jama Masjid is a very nice place. I met many friends and people here. We prayed here together. It is one of the biggest mosques in India."

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, police carried out foot patrols as part of heightened security measures while Namaz was being offered.

Speaking to ANI, IG Praveen Kumar said, "We are conducting continuous foot patrols to maintain peace. We are in contact with everyone and vigilant, especially during Navratri and Eid celebrations."

In Kalaburagi, Karnataka, people gathered at the Eidgah to offer their prayers for Eid. Similar celebrations were seen in several parts of the country, including the Birbhum district in West Bengal, where people offered Eid Namaz at Siudi Idgah, followed by warm greetings and hugs. Vikas Rai Choudhary, MLA from Birbhum, congratulated the people and wished them Eid Mubarak.

In Jaipur, the celebrations took a special turn when Hindu brothers showered flowers on the thousands of Namazis at the Idgah on Delhi Road, sending a message of unity.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah, a large procession was held as the community marched to the Eidgah, chanting religious slogans before offering Namaz.

Similarly, special prayers were held in Tirunelveli and Vellore, where more than 50,000 people participated in the Ramadan celebrations.

International students also joined in the celebrations. A foreign student from Mozambique studying at GD Goenka University, said, "This is my first time celebrating Eid in India, and it's been amazing. It's incredible to see different communities--Muslims, Hindus, Christians--living together, sharing love and culture."

As the festival unfolds, it is clear that Eid-ul-Fitr is not just about religious observances but also a day to celebrate unity, love, and community spirit across India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)