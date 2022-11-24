Davangere (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): Attacking Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the people were fed up with five year ruling of the Congress and they have decided not to bring it back to power in the state.

Speaking after inaugurating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jan Sankalp Yatra in Jagalur on Wednesday, Bommai said the Congress government had neglected Jagalur and even the coalition government did the same. The Congress leaders had fed water to the people of Jagalur only through talks but the water did not come. However, the incumbent government he said has silently been doing work.

The CM said everybody wished to give power to those who spoke of AHINDA but the people were totally disillusioned with the five-year governance by former chief minister Siddaramaiah. Nothing worked out for them even launching agitation seeking reservation as per the census.

"The Congress leaders only gave false assurances and none of the 'Bhagyas' reached the people. They indulged in corruption in all departments. People were disillusioned with Siddaramaiah's five-year governance," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said the BJP government has given Rs 3,000 crore for the Upper Bhadra project which will make central Karnataka green. This project was conceptualized by the BJP government and it will be completed by the same government.

He said former CM BS Yediyurappa had sanctioned Rs 600 crore to fill up 57 tanks. The BJP government has released Rs 1,400 crore to provide a drip irrigation scheme to 45,000 areas under the Upper Bhadra scheme. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the government plans to provide drinking water to 25 lakh households at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore and already water has been provided to 14 lakh houses, he said.

Bommai said the strength of the double-engine government is to provide drinking water to 30 lakh houses. Rs 482 crore is being spent to provide tapped water to every house in 154 villages.

"Since Davangere is an important district, our government wishes for the development of this district along with Chitradurga. We have already informed the Union Railway Minister about releasing sufficient funds towards the Davangere rail project. The work will start from January next year. Besides, an industrial township is coming up on 1,000 acres. An airport will come if land is given," he added. (ANI)

