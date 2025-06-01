Flood-like situation in Assam following incessant rainfall in the area. (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma Biswa on Sunday advised people in low-lying areas and riverbank areas to stay alert and follow local advisories.

Meanwhile the Indian Air Force has launched Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief mission in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh after multiple people were left stranding in the middle of a flooded river in Arunachal.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets ADB President Masato Kanda, Latter Pledges USD 10 Billion for Indian Urban Infrastructure (See Pic).

According to the Assam CM, multiple areas have witnessed rainfall of over 30 cm; with Silchar getting 42 cm of rains, Hailakandi 30 cm, and Karimganj 35 cm.

"Assam already witnessing intense rain in Silchar (42 cm), Karimganj (35 cm), Hailakandi (30 cm) and in nearby areas. People in low-lying and riverbank areas are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories. Stay safe, stay prepared," CM Sarma posted on X.

Also Read | Sharmishta Panoli Arrested: Free Pune Law Student, Don't Make West Bengal Another North Korea, Says Kangana Ranaut (Watch Video).

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1929139032933458301

"Heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh -- Kibitoo (17 cm), Hayuliang (15 cm), Kalaktang (10 cm) -- may lead to a sharp rise in river levels downstream," his post added.

Assam's Guwahati district has also witnessed multiple landslides in areas, with atleast 8 people dead in the last two days due to the weather.

Earlier today, Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the next of the people who died due to the landslides.

"We had a meeting to assess the ongoing flood situation in Assam. We are providing relief in many places. We have formed a team of volunteers to provide relief in all the affected areas. The Assam Government will give ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of five people who lost their lives due to landslides in Guwahati," the Assam minister told ANI.

Notably, the IAF's disaster relief mission was launched on Sunday morning, in response to a request received from state Administrations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

According to an official statement, 14 individuals were stranded in the middle of flooded Bomjir river in the Lower Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, and safely rescued them.

The operation was undertaken by Mi-17 helicopter.

Tripura too witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple districts, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). A red alert was issued for West Tripura and Khowai, with forecasts of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)