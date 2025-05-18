Patna (Bihar) [India], May 18 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took a veiled dig at the merger of Aap Sabki Awaz (ASA) with Jan Suraaj Party on Sunday. He said that people of Bihar knew at whose behest it was happening.

Former Union Minister RCP Singh merged his party, Aap Sabki Awaz (ASA), with Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party.

Tejashwi Yadav said, "Both were in Janata Dal (United); one was the national vice president, and the other was national president. Who is getting this done and how is it happening? The people of Bihar know at whose behest it is happening."

RCP Singh on Sunday announced the merger of his Aap Sabki Awaz party with Jan Suraaj Party and vowed to work for the state's development, terming Bihar's history rich and inspiring.

Speaking to ANI, RCP Singh emphasised his commitment to Bihar's progress and said that people have high expectations from the Jan Suraaj platform.

"People of Bihar have a lot of hopes from Jan Suraaj. Our target is not small; we will work for the development of Bihar. Bihar has a very rich history," he said.

Meanwhile, welcoming Singh into the party, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor described the former bureaucrat-turned-politician as "an elder brother" and a seasoned leader with deep understanding of Bihar's political and social fabric.

Speaking to ANI,"Jan Suraaj Party founder Kishor said."RCP Singh is like my elder brother and one of the best persons who understands the society and politics of Bihar."

"Very few people have such extensive experience in both governance and grassroots politics," he added.

Addressing the press conference, Kishor said, "Bihar is at a crossroads and needs a new political force committed to the principles of clean governance and inclusive development. "Bihar deserves an alternative that talks about education, jobs, and long-term planning--not just caste and contracts." (ANI)

