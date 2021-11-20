Raipur, Nov 20 (PTI) After Chhattisgarh received the cleanest state in India award in the Centre's annual cleanliness survey on Saturday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the people of the state have made cleanliness a habit as per the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi, making it possible to win the recognition for the third time in a row.

Baghel received the award at the hands of President Ramnath Kovind at an event in Delhi.

While Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the annual cleanliness awards Chhattisgarh retained the first position in the state category.

Baghel posted pictures of the award ceremony quoting Mahatma Gandhi on Twitter with a comment, “Bapu used to say that adopt cleanliness in your conduct in such a way that it becomes your habit. This habit of the residents of Chhattisgarh has made it the cleanest state for the third time in a row”.

“..this award is dedicated to all those people because of whom this could become possible. Our Swachhta didis, all those associated with the sanitation system, including representatives of the government and administration, and the great people who love cleanliness,” he said in another tweet.

Chhattisgarh has been given the award for maintaining its status as the cleanest state. The state was also leading in terms of cleanliness in the years 2019 and 2020, a statement issued by the state public relations department said.

Besides, 67 urban bodies were also awarded for their excellent performance in various cleanliness categories, it said.

Baghel said Chhattisgarh has won the award for the third consecutive year and credit for it goes to 3.5 crore people of the state.

“I would especially like to give credit to the women of the state, who have created a new culture of cleanliness from cities to villages,” Baghel said.

Chhattisgarh is the only state where more than 9,000 Swachhata (cleanliness) 'didis' have been involved in door-to-door collection of wet and dry waste and scientifically disposing them of. The Centre has also declared Chhattisgarh as the first 'ODF plus plus' state of the country, the release said.

