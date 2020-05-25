India News | People Queue Up Outside Puducherry Liquor Stores, Which Opened After Two Months

Puducherry [India], May 25 (ANI): After being in lockdown for two months, liquor shops in Puducherry opened for sale on Monday.

At the shops, people were seen queuing outside liquor stores and the norms of social distancing being obeyed as demarcations were being made outside the stores. The customers were also seen wearing face masks as well.

Before entering the liquor shops, the customers were made to sanitise their hands. Local police authorities were also present at the sight to ensure that the norms of social distancing are not flouted.

"Since morning, the customers have been lining up outside liquor stores. The rush has been manageable and they have been advised to maintain social distancing," said one of the police inspectors Krishnan monitoring the queues outside liquor stores while speaking to ANI.

He added: "The members who have come to purchase the liquor are well placed in queues and are well managed. The police have everything under control."

The Puducherry government announced that the sale of liquor will start from Wednesday in the Union Territory amid phase four of the nationwide lockdown.

The sale of liquor will, however, entail the imposition of a special 'corona fee'.

"Cabinet meeting reconvened now and decided to impose a corona fee for liquor and to reopen the liquor shops day after tomorrow in Puducherry," V Narayanasamy, Puducherry Chief Minister's tweet on May 18 read.

The government took the decision after the Centre introduced relaxation in the existing lockdown guidelines. (ANI)

