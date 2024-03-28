New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday alleged that the 10 years of the Modi government have proven to be a "maut kaal" rather than "amrit kaal", and claimed that the people are ready to "uproot" this regime.

Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said a government led by his party will change the condition of the country and the people through its 'Paanch NYAY Pachees Guarantee'.

"Prime Minister Modi talks about 'amrit kaal' but in reality his reign has proved to be 'maut kaal' (period of death and destruction)," Ramesh alleged.

Citing NCRB figures for 2023, he said in the last one year, 1.71 lakh people of the country have committed suicide. Every day 500 people are being forced to commit suicide. Thirty farmers are committing suicide every day, he claimed.

"Three housewives, who take care of the house, are ending their lives every hour after getting fed up and a total of 25,309 housewives have committed suicide," Ramesh said.

A maximum 35 per cent of those who commit suicide are youth and in 2022 alone, 15,783 people committed suicide due to unemployment, he claimed.

"Seeing their future going into darkness, 5,588 girl students have ended their lives in one year. The reasons for this frustration and disappointment spread among the people are quite clear," the Congress leader said.

Unemployment has broken the record of 45 years during the reign of Prime Minister Modi, he said.

"According to the latest data of CMIE, today the youth unemployment rate (20-24 years) in the country has crossed the dangerous level of 44.49 per cent. Youth unemployment rate in India increased to 23.22% in the year 2022, which is higher than neighboring countries of Pakistan (11.3%), Bangladesh (12.9%) and Bhutan (14.4%)," Ramesh said.

More than 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in various departments of the government and farmers are not getting the right price for their crops, he alleged, adding that inflation has made people's lives miserable.

"But, now the end of this injustice is near. The people of the country are ready to uproot this government. After that, the Congress party led government will change the condition of the country and people through 'Paanch NYAY 'Pachees Guarantee'," Ramesh said.

