New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The BJP on Friday took a swipe at the Congress over its call for opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying this shows that it has lost faith in itself after being "rejected" by people and asserted that people's trust is in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the country's development.

Also Read | East Delhi MP #GautamGambhir Launched His Third ‘Jan Rasoi’ Community … – Latest Tweet by IANS Tweets.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said people of the country have anyway lost trust in the Congress, a reference to the series of electoral setbacks the main opposition party has suffered in recent years.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Hyderabad: Youngster Duped Of Rs 3 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster On Pretext Of Updating His Bank Details.

"It's good that the Congress also no longer has faith in itself and has begun looking for allies. But no one is now interested in using the broken crutches of the Congress. However much it tries in desperation but people have no more trust in them and its future is bleak," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Modi, Baluni said, has put the country on the path of progress and development, and enjoys people's trust.

In a virtual meeting of the leaders of 19 opposition parties, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said it was time to rise above political compulsions to realise the "ultimate goal" of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as she pitched for a broad unity of the anti-BJP forces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)