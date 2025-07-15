Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Telangana State BJP President N Ramchander Rao, on Monday, called upon party workers to get themselves ready to launch an agitation against anti-people policies of the Congress government, which has failed to fulfil promises given to the people.

As per a release, Rao said that the people of the state have realised and expressed repentance for electing the Congress party into power after falling prey to its hollow promises, which deceived farmers and students.

The BJP president asserted that now people are looking towards the BJP, hoping that this party alone can provide a "golden and a true democratic government to meet the aspirations of the poor and downtrodden.

He appealed to people to give the BJP a chance, as they have acknowledged their mistakes by voting for BRS and Congress. "Let us build a Viksit Telangana with double engine sarkar (governments) and ask people to provide a chance to the BJP in the next elections," he said.

Ramchander Rao embarked on a two-day tour programme in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts to rejuvenate and encourage party workers to keep ready to face elections, including proposed local body elections in the state. He said the party would contest all elections from the village to the ZPTC level in local body elections on its own. The Telangana BJP President demanded that the Revanth Reddy government provide a ration card to each and every eligible poor family in the state, as there were reports that the ruling party is trying to give ration cards to only Congress workers.

He further stated that the central government is providing rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Yojana scheme free of cost, which is being distributed through Ration shops, adding, "But instead of expressing gratitude to the Centre, the state government is taking credit for it and even removed photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ration shops."

Raising the issue of 42 per cent BC reservation, Ramachander Rao said the BJP is not against reservations, but in the name of providing reservations to BC, a 10 per cent reservation on religious-based quota is not acceptable.

Stating that religion-based reservations would affect and do injustice to the Backwards classes, Rao called upon the BCs to prepare for an agitation for justice. It was the Revanth Reddy government that brought the BC reservation bill to the assembly, and it was the responsibility of his government to implement the BC reservations.

He asked the BC community to launch an agitation against religion-based reservations and said even the Supreme Court had struck down reservation quotas made on the basis of religion.

BJP would launch agitations in the coming days on various people's problems including anti-people, anti- farmers, anti-students and highlight failures of Revanth Reddy government and its inefficient functioning, Rao said and alleged that Congress party become a slavery of Sonia Gandhi family and chief minister Revanth Reddy is pawn in the hands of that family.

Rao called upon people to fight to liberate Telangana state from the hands of the Gandhi family, as people had fought against the erstwhile Nizam rule to liberate the state. (ANI)

