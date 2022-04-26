Hyderabad, Apr 26 (PTI) In a veiled attack on the BJP, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said people should be vigilant against "cheap politics" being played in the name of religion or caste, as progress would be hurt if the atmosphere of harmony is spoilt.

"You (the people) all need to be alert. Some in the name of religion, some in the name of caste are attempting cheap politics. The great India treats all religions and castes equally. If this atmosphere of harmony is spoilt, we will be nowhere. We will be in danger if that cancer (of communalism) strikes us," he said.

"You are reading about many issues in newspapers...13 crore Indians are working in foreign countries. If those governments (in foreign countries) send all of them back home, who will give them jobs and who will take care of them?" Rao further said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for three "AIIMS-like" multi super-specialty hospitals at different places in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Observing that Hyderabad has emerged as a vaccine hub in the world, besides attracting foreign investments on a large scale, he asked whether any such investments would come to Hyderabad if there are law and order issues or strife in the name of religion or caste in the city.

One may get temporary delight (over issues like religion or caste), a permanent damage would be caused to the state's interests, he added.

Therefore, such narrow-minded tendencies should not be allowed in Telangana, Rao said.

Talking about the progress achieved in Telangana, he said the state is ahead of bigger states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat in per capita income.

Saying that Telangana, born just seven years ago, has achieved rapid progress and development in power and various other sectors, he claimed that farmers are taking up protests even in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rao also said his government would focus on education and health in a big way.

