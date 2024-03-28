Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday slammed the leaders who recently quit the party to join other political outfits, saying people will give them a befitting reply in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

His remarks came after three Congress leaders quit the party in the last three weeks.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Releases First List of Eight Candidates, Renominates Sitting MPs in Seven Seats.

Former Congress MLA Gurpreet Singh GP joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on March 9 and was declared the party's candidate from the Fathegarh Sahib seat.

A few days later, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who was the MLA from Chabbewal, also joined the AAP.

Also Read | TMC Files Complaint to EC Against PM Narendra Modi, BJP Candidate Amrita Roy Over Their Telephonic Conversation.

Three-time MP Ravneet Singh Bittu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 26.

Replying to a question on certain party leaders who have quit the Congress, Warring said people are intelligent enough and will give a befitting reply to them in the parliamentary election.

He said those who left the Congress were given everything by the party.

"People will not tolerate them," Warring asserted while talking to reporters here.

Former Punjab minister Malkit Singh Birmi and former MLA Luv Kumar Goldy rejoined the Congress on Thursday.

Meanwhile, asked about the speculation on social media that he too might be joining the BJP, Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari said he has been a spokesperson of the grand old party for 20 years. "And one thing I have learnt is not to dignify rumours and baseless speculation with a response. This is my response," he said.

"We are among those who give siropas (robe of honour)," Tewari said.

He apparently meant that he is among the leaders who welcome others into the Congress rather than being welcomed by other parties.

A "siropa" is generally given to someone joining a political party.

Congress general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav, while replying to a question, said the party will soon release its list of Lok Sabha poll candidates for the state.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)