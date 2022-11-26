New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) People will overthrow the "most corrupt" party in the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha said on Saturday, targeting the BJP.

In an interview with PTI, he alleged that the MCD under the BJP's 15-year rule "failed miserably" in its primary responsibility of ensuring cleanliness in the city.

"Not even a single lane is cleaned by the MCD in a city where tonnes of waste are generated every day. The BJP has ruined the civic body. People see Kejriwal as a powerhouse who transformed the education and health sectors and he will do the same in the civic body as well," Chadha said.

Earlier this month, the AAP released "Kejriwal's 10 guarantees" for the MCD polls which included the promise to clear three landfill sites and address the problem of "garbage mismanagement" in the city.

Speaking about the multiple demolition drives carried out by the MCD earlier this year, Chadha asserted the AAP will regularise the unauthorised constructions which is one of its guarantees to the public.

"In the name of unauthorised construction, the MCD carried out its own agenda. Sometimes they ask for conversion charges from traders and at other times they come up with property tax or resealing charges. We will abolish such charges and provide facilities to traders. We will not burden anyone with taxes or harass them," Chadha told PTI.

Reacting to the corruption allegations levelled by the BJP and the release of a series of sting videos on AAP leaders in the run-up to the civic polls, he said the BJP's "propaganda machinery" is out to malign his party.

"Our party's slogan is 'Kaam kiya hai kaam karenge' (have worked will work), but BJP's slogan is 'Badnaam kiya hai badnaam karenge' (have defamed will defame). Every day they release fake audio and video stings and CCTV footage because they can't do anything beyond that," Chadha said.

Asked whether these allegations will have an impact on the poll result, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP said that on one hand there are 10 "fake videos" by the BJP and on the other, there are 10 guarantees of his party.

"The people will have to decide whether they want to choose development work in Delhi or propaganda. According to me, people will choose the former. They want to see a clean city and they want Kejriwal's rule in the MCD as well," he said.

Voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on December 4 and the counting is on December 7.

