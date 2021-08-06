Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6 (ANI): Senior Vice President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Mallu Ravi on Friday said that in the coming Assembly elections, the people are going to vote for Congress and are going to replace the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

While speaking to ANI, Ravi said, "In the coming assembly elections, the people are going to vote for Congress and are going to replace the TRS government with Congress. He added that with an intention to mobilize a huge number of people for the 'Dalit, Girijana Atmagurava Dhindora' campaign that is going to begin from August 9 at Indervelly village, a meeting took place among the Congress leaders of Rangareddy District of Telangana."

He further said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has broken several promises that he made during both terms, especially the promises made to the Dalits and tribals of the state.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "As a part of this campaign that is about to start from 9th of August, the issues of the tribal and Dalits in the state will be addressed and will look into improving and developing them in all walks of life."

Further speaking about CM KCR, Ravi said, "Over the last seven years, CM KCR of Telangana has promised several schemes for the development of the Tribals and the Dalits in the state. But none of them has been fulfilled till date."

He said that the CM has promised to make a Dalit the Chief Minister of Telangana but broke the promise. The CM also promised to provide 3 acres of land to Dalits which has not been given and also promised to give two-bedroom flats which also have not been fulfilled yet.

The Congress leaders said, "Now he has initiated a new scheme to provide Rs.10 lakhs to the Dalits in the state and started it with Huzurabad assembly constituency where the by-polls are about to happen."

He said that this scheme must not be limited to just the Huzurabad constituency but must be extended to all the Dalits in the state.

He added that CM KCR will be giving Rs.10 lakhs to the Dalits under the Dalit Bandhu scheme till the By-polls at Huzurabad take place and after that, no beneficiaries will be receiving the promised amount.

He said that this campaign started by Telangana Congress is the beginning of the fight against the anti-People's government in the Telangana state. He also added that in the coming election, the people of Telangana are going to vote for Congress and will replace the TRS government. (ANI)

