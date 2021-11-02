Nagpur, Nov 2 (PTI) The Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday alleged that people with links to BJP leaders are involved in operating a drug ring in the country and demanded an inquiry by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the crime branch of the police.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed the drug-on-cruise case being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is an attempt to divert the attention from Mundra Port drug haul "as people linked to BJP were involved in the seizure of drugs".

Londe also questioned the shifting of the Mundra port drugs haul case from the DRI to the NIA.

He said allegations levelled by NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case are justified.

