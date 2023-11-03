A preview of grand Ram Temple which is being constructed in Ayodhya. (File Photo/ANI)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Ahead of Ram Lalla's consecration day, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has asked all Ram devotees worldwide to perform bhajan-kirtan at a nearby temple or screen the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya in their society on January 22.

On the auspicious day of the upcoming Paush Shukla Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, Monday (dated January 22, 2024), the new idol of the Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the ground floor of the new temple being built at the birthplace of Lord Ram, the notification posted by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth on 'X' read.

The temple body asked devotees to assemble Ram devotees from the neighborhood in a temple located in their village, locality, colony and perform bhajan-kirtan on the day of Pran-Pratishtha between 11 am to 1 pm.

It also urged them to screen the live consecration ceremony of Ayodhya in their society and blow conches, ring bells, perform aarti and distribute prasad.

"Do bhajan-kirtan-aarti puja of the Gods and Goddesses located in your temple and collectively chant this victory mantra Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram 108 times," the advisory read.

"Along with this, you can also do collective recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand, Ramraksha Stotra. All the Gods and Goddesses will be pleased, and the atmosphere of entire India will become Ram-like," it added.

The consecration ceremony will be telecast live by Doordarshan. It will also be telecasted on many channels, it said.

It also advised the devotees to light a lamp in front of their house after sunset on the day of Pran-Pratishtha to please the gods.

The advisory also urged the devotees to come to Ayodhya along with their families at their convenience after the consecration day to see Lord Shri Ram Lalla and the newly constructed temple. (ANI)

