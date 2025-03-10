Hisar, Mar 10 (PTI) A person who always keeps spiritual consciousness awakened experiences inner peace, said President Droupadi Murmu here on Monday.

She was addressing a gathering after launching a state-level campaign of Brahma Kumaris, 'Spiritual education for holistic well-being', on its golden jubilee.

Spirituality unites the entire humanity by rising above man-made boundaries, said the president.

"Social, economic, scientific, cultural, political or any other type of system built on spirituality remains ethical and sustainable. A person who always keeps spiritual consciousness awakened experiences mental and physical health, and inner peace," she said.

A person who experiences spiritual peace enriches the lives of others too with positive energy, she said while emphasising that the real utility of spiritual peace is not in remaining in isolation.

It should be used in building a healthy, strong and prosperous society and nation, she said.

The president said Brahma Kumaris is using spiritual energy for the benefit of the nation and society.

She noted that this organisation is contributing in many social and national initiatives like the campaign against drug abuse, women empowerment and environmental conservation.

She expressed confidence that the Brahma Kumari family would continue to contribute to the holistic health of people and the overall development of the country on the strength of spirituality.

She congratulated the organisation for holding this function to mark the completion of 50 years of service to humanity by the Brahma Kumari Centre in Hisar.

"Your efforts have opened paths of physical, psychological and spiritual progress for the people. Coming to Haryana reminds me of the message of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. Just like the Pandavas had the challenge of Kauravas, similarly every person has the challenge of negative attitudes and opposing enemies inside and outside," she said.

"Just as people get filled with positive energy on the strength of the teachings of Gita, similarly every person should infuse spiritual energy within himself to face the battles of life and win them," she said.

She said spirituality rises above human-imposed boundaries and unites all humanity in one session. Any social, economic, scientific, economic, political or any other type of system based on spirituality remains immoral and unstable," she said.

Murmu said a person who always keeps the spiritual consciousness alive experiences mental and physical health, and inner peace.

"The flow of spirituality attracts the whole of humanity. On the strength of spirituality, today Brahma Kumari centres are spread across the world and are imparting social, economic and spiritual education," said the president.

"The aim of a person walking on the path of spirituality is to achieve that inner experience where, going beyond attachment, hatred, fear and desire, a person experiences the feeling of infinite bliss. A person experiencing spiritual peace enriches his life and the lives of others with positive energy.

"The real utility of spiritual peace is not in remaining peaceful by staying away from society. The real utility of spiritual peace is in building a healthy, strong and prosperous society and nation," she said.

