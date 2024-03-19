Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 19 (ANI): JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that "personal freebies" were being distributed in Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency from where Congress candidate DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, will contest polls.

"In Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency, personal freebies are being distributed. In the last 48 hours, more than 4 lakh pressure cookers have been distributed. I request the State Election Commission to take note of this," Kumaraswamy, a former Chief Minister, told the media here.

He said the Election Commission of India should also look into the issue.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP won 25 seats in 2019 polls.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect with the declaration of schedule of the Lok Sabha polls. The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

