New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday in a video message hailed late Lt Gen Srinivas Kumar Sinha, a distinguished officer of the Indian Army who later served as the Ambassador to Nepal as well as Governor of Assam and Jammu & Kashmir during a memorial lecture organised to commemorate his birth centenary, according to an official release by the Ministry of Defence.

"As the nation is moving forward with a clear and firm policy on issues related to its sovereignty, personalities such as Late Lt Gen Sinha are an inspiration to the Government," he said

Also Read | ‘US Visa Is a Privilege, Not a Right’: US Embassy in India Issues Warning for Student Visa Holders; Know How Legal Violations Could Cost Students Their Visas.

Rajnath Singh paid glowing tributes to Lt Gen Sinha, commending his unwavering loyalty and dedication towards the nation. Lt Gen Sinha was a great soldier, diplomat and executive head of a state who always placed the nation above everything else, he said.

Singh recalled the time when Lt Gen Sinha, who was born in 1926, represented the country in challenging circumstances on the Burma front during the Second World War, and in 1947, when he played a crucial role in coordinating the first airlift of the Indian Army to Srinagar during the advancement of the Pakistan-backed forces towards Kashmir. Also commending Lt Gen Sinha's professionalism and outstanding performance at both Indian & British Staff Colleges, the Defence Minister described him as a brave officer of exceptional intellect, the release said.

Also Read | Tata Harrier Petrol Launched in India: Tata Motors Expands SUV Lineup With Launch of Harrier Petrol; Check Specifications, Prices and Other Details.

Singh appreciated Lt Gen Sinha for striving to provide the Indian Army with modern thinking and institutional strength during his appointments as Director of Military Intelligence, Adjutant General, and in various command positions.

"His contributions continued after his retirement. As India's Ambassador to Nepal, he strengthened our relations. As the Governor of Assam and Jammu & Kashmir, he worked for security and development," he added, urging the people to learn from Lt Gen Sinha's ideals if India aspires to become a secure, self-reliant and prosperous nation.

In his address, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan described Lt Gen Sinha as a Soldier-Statesman, Scholar Warrior and a man of character.

Urging the Armed Forces personnel to draw lessons from the officer's tenures in both civil and military space, the CDS said, "The senior leadership must build a culture where professional military education, debate and integrity are as valued as gallantry. The middle-level officers must invest in their minds as fiercely as they train their bodies."

"The young officers and other ranks must train hard, value discipline; but cultivate reflection; lead with firmness, but also with empathy; and remember that courage lies not only in battle, but in moral clarity. The veterans and media must help safeguard the credibility of the Armed Forces by celebrating not only victories in war, but also professional restraint, ethics and quiet efforts towards nation building during peace," he added.

In the increasingly complex warfare, spanning cyber, space, information, and cognitive domains, Gen Anil Chauhan underscored the importance of soldier-scholars who can think and analyse. He called upon the soldiers to strive and successfully combine Lt Gen Sinha's courage in uniform, his curiosity of mind, and his constant upholding of the Constitution. Only then, the CDS said, the Indian soldier will not only protect the border and the people, but will help shape India's destiny, the release stated.

Three former Chiefs of the Army Staff - Gen NC Vij, Gen Deepak Kapoor and Gen Dalbir Singh - were present on the occasion, along with the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen PP Singh. Approximately 300 serving and retired personnel, as well as Lt Gen Sinh's family members, attended the function. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)