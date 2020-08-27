Udhagamandalam(TN), Aug 27 (PTI) A pet dog helped in tracing the decomposed body of his missing master, suspected to have been trampled to death by a wild elephant in Nilgiris district.

Palaniyandi (60), living in O'Valley near Gudalur, went missing three days ago following which a search was launched but to no avail, police said.

Also Read | UGC Exam Guidelines: Supreme Court Verdict Tomorrow on Pleas Challenging Decision to Hold Final Year Exams Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

However, a few residents on Thursday noticed the dog visiting a particular spot and running back to the victim's house and barking.

They then followed the canine and found the decomposed body bearing serious injuries on head and abdomen, indicating an attack by an elephant, they said.

Also Read | India-China LAC Row: Complete Disengagement Possible Only Through ‘Mutually Agreed Reciprocal Action’, Says MEA.

Further investigations were on, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)