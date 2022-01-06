Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 (PTI) Controller General of Accounts (CGA) Deepak Das Thursday said the Central government has introduced Public Finance Management System (PFMS) to bring accountability and transparency in governance.

The CGA was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop to generate awareness among officials on the functioning and achievements of the PFMS.

“PFMS over the years has transformed the entire public finances system. It has ensured last-mile delivery of services,” Das said.

Describing PFMS as a game-changer in the management of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for various schemes of the government, Das said, DBT abolished the middlemen system and ensured direct benefit transfer to the beneficiaries and here PFMS worked as the most important tool to deliver the financial services.

The CGA congratulated the state government for its efforts in managing public finance and said that Odisha is among the six states which have successfully implemented the PFMS in the entire country.

“PFMS has been playing an instrumental role and it is making governance easier and accessible,” the CGA said.

Odisha's Finance Secretary V K Dev said that PFMS has achieved many landmarks over the years in the management of public finance.

“The PFMS ensured greater accountability and transparency in the governance system,” he said.

