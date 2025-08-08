New Delhi [India] August 8 (ANI): After the discussion in the house, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has referred the controversial 'Phansi Ghar' issue to the Assembly's Privileges Committee. The committee is set to summon former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over their alleged involvement in the matter.

Speaker Gupta stated that, "Based on the sense of the House, a decision has been taken to restore this historical Assembly Building to its original form." He condemned the previous government's actions, calling them a "grave insult to history" and "a major fraud."

"The fake 'Phansi ghar' and tunnel, along with the unauthorised alterations to a heritage building, are a betrayal of public sentiment and an affront to the dignity of the House. History will never forgive such misdeeds." Gupta said.

The Speaker added, "In an event held on August 9, 2022, to mark the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, a plaque bearing the names of Kejriwal and Sisodia was installed in the name of 'Phansi Ghar'. The House resolves that the inscription plaque will be removed."

Speaker Gupta informed the house that the Privileges Committee will also summon former Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, noting that the inauguration took place under their supervision.

"The Assembly's dignity was compromised, and public emotion was manipulated. This is a serious matter of privilege and cannot be ignored," he added.

On Wednesday, Delhi Minister and BJP leader Parvesh Verma visited the British-era "phansi-ghar" and accused former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of distorting a significant part of history.

While speaking to media persons, Verma said, "When this building was being constructed, this place was an elevator... Arvind Kejriwal has completely distorted such a significant history... Today, during the assembly session, all the facts were presented..."The minister further said that the photos, maps, and documents they have received prove that there were no gallows in the "phansi-ghar".

The British-era "phansi-ghar" was opened by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, located in the Delhi Assembly premises. (ANI)

