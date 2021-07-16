Nagpur, Jul 16 (PTI) A doctor has been duped to the tune of Rs 34.70 lakh allegedly by an employee of a pharmaceutical company with the promise of getting an order to supply COVID-19 medicines to a government hospital in Nagpur, police said on Friday.

Showing forged documents to the doctor, the accused swindled Rs 34.70 lakh between July 10 and November 9 last year, an Ambazari police station official said.

A cheating and forgery case has been registered and further probe was underway, he added.

