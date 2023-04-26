Bareilly (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) A pharmacy student allegedly shot the manager of his college here on Wednesday after he was reprimanded for bringing his phone on the campus, police said.

Police said the accused has been identified as one Shreshtha Saini, a third-year B. Pharma student. A few days ago, he was suspended from a class for bringing a mobile phone as the device is not allowed on the campus.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: From V Somanna and Jagdish Shettar to Ramesh Jarkiholi, List of Key Candidates of BJP, Congress, JDS and Their Constituencies.

It was alleged that Saini brought the device to the college even on Wednesday for which he was scolded by the institute's manager Abhishek Agarwal, who also owns the college. Enraged, Saini went to Agarwal's cabin in the afternoon and shot him in the head.

Saini is absconding since then.

Also Read | BTS Gets Forest Named After Them Which Is Made by Melon and Located in Nanji Han River Park in Seoul.

The injured has been admitted to a private medical college in Bhojipura in critical condition.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said that efforts are being made to arrest the student.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)