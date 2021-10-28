New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), a non-profit, was on Thursday awarded the Clarivate India Research Excellence - Citation Awards 2021 in the Medical and Health Sciences category for its research contributions, according to a statement.

Clarivate Analytics has instituted Clarivate India Research Excellence- Citation Award 2021 to identify the most influential institutions for their outstanding and pioneering research contribution to India's research landscape, the PHFI said in a statement.

Data for the award was derived from the Web of Science and InCites scholarly research analytical solutions, it said.

The award was announced in the presence of eminent scientist and former director general of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research R A Mashelkar, All India Council of Technical Education chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe and other distinguished dignitaries.

On receiving the award, PHFI president K Srinath Reddy said, "Our multi-disciplinary talent pool of public health researchers is greatly honoured by the Clarivate India Research Award, which uses the global Web of Science metrics. It is pleasing to note that the citation impact is twice the global average in this category, which testifies to the excellence of the scientific publications."

"We are guided by the conviction that the impact of our research should not only be measured in the citations of publications in reputed journals but also in providing solutions for India's health problems. PHFI will rededicate itself to building an efficient, equitable and empathetic system in India," he said.

The PHFI provides technical support to national health programmes and assists the central and state governments, as well as UN organisations, through participation in several expert committees and task forces, the statement said.

Since 2008, the PHFI has established five Indian Institutes of Public Health in different regions of the country, it said.

