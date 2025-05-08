New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The fact-checking department of the Press Information Bureau busted another misinformation campaign being run by Pakistan's social media handles. These accounts have tried to hijack the narrative and divert attention from the ground reality.

PIB's fact-checking unit on Thursday debunked another false claim of the Indian soldiers waving white flags across the Line of Control (LoC) to retrieve the bodies of the soldiers.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: From US and UK to Israel, Here's a List of Countries That Backed India After Strikes on Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan, PoJK.

The post shared by a Pakistani user named Mohammad Hasseeb Hussain (@Mhhussain84) alleged that the Indian Army was waving "white flags" across LoC to retrieve the bodies of other Indian soldiers. The user used hashtags like #IndiaPakistanWar, #OperationSindoor, and #Pakistan.

However, PIB Fact Check stamped the video as "FAKE" and issued a warning against the spread of unverified information, labelling it a "Pakistan Propaganda Alert".

Also Read | 'High Alert on Borders': NSA Ajit Doval Briefs PM Narendra Modi After Operation Sindoor.

The fact-checking unit clarified that the video, which is surfacing on social media, is from September 2019, in which white flags were raised by the Pakistani army to claim the bodies of their dead soldiers at the LoC.

"An old video from September 2019 of the #Pakistan Army raising white flag at LOC to recover bodies of its dead soldiers is being shared by Pakistani handles with the false claim that it is #IndianArmy waving white flags at LOC to retrieve bodies of its soldiers", PIB said in its 'X' post.

The Pakistani side has jumped into a misinformation war against India following India's precision missile strikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.

It shows Pakistan's desperate attempt to shift the focus with a barrage of lies and digital theatrics.

Pakistan's state-affiliated accounts have turned to their familiar playbook of recycling outdated images, misrepresenting old videos, and inventing completely fabricated claims to flood the information space with falsehoods so quickly and overwhelmingly that it becomes difficult to separate fact from fiction.

One of the most prominent examples of Pakistan's desperate attempt at such theatrics is the viral image falsely claiming that the Pakistan Army had shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur. The image, however, was debunked by PIB Fact Check, which confirmed that it was actually from a Mig-21 crash in Moga, Punjab, in 2021 - entirely unrelated to current events. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)