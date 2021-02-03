New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): A PIL has been moved in the Calcutta High Court seeking directions to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s rath yatras in the poll-bound West Bengal that are scheduled to take place in February and March.

The PIL filed by advocated Rama Prashad Sarkar.

"BJP has announced that it will start the Yatra on February 6 and continue for 25 days. I beg to pray before Chief Justice to look into the matter. There is COVID-19 still going, law and order situation. So the Court should immediately stop the Yatra at this stage," Sarkar told ANI.

"Matter will be heard on Friday at 10:30 am but I beg to pray that rath yatra should be immediately stopped," he added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Secretary's office has asked BJP to approach local authorities for getting permission for Rath Yatras.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are expected to flag off five yatras this month in West Bengal. JP Nadda is scheduled to flag off Rath Yatra on February 6 and February 9, while Amit Shah is expected to do so on February 11.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place this year. However, the dates of the polls have not yet been announced by the Election Commission. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)