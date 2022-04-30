New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved before the Delhi High court against the construction, operation, and maintenance of upcoming commercial shops, retail space and food court and multi-level car parking facility by demolishing the Primary school (in existence since 1927) at Bank Street, Karol Bagh, New Delhi.

The petition has been filed by the lawyer and activist Amit Sahni against North Delhi Municipal corporation (NDMC), Delhi Government, Delhi Commission for protection of child rights (DCPCR) and OMTECH construction and I infrastructure Ltd.

Also Read | Weather Update: ‘Northwest, Central India Experienced Hottest April in 122 Years’, Says IMD.

The petition has been listed for May 2, 2022, for hearing before the bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi.

The petitioner has submitted that the NDMC has in October 2021 proposed to construct the multi-level parking by demolishing the building of the Municipal school. The land of the school measuring 4200 sq. Metres was sold to OMTECH for Rs 181 Crores under the garb of directions issued by the Delhi High Court for the construction of Multilevel Parking thereon.

Also Read | Enforcement Directorate Attaches Over Rs 7 Crore Worth Assets of Jacqueline Fernandez in Money Laundering Case.

The petition stated that in 2019 the NDMC stopped using the school building by shifting the students to another school in Shiv Nagar, measuring only 1420 sq metres which is much smaller in size than the previous one and does not have infrastructure like playground and green area, etc.

Further, it stated that the Shiv Nagar School is overcrowded as after the COVID-19 pandemic most of the parents are not able to afford private schools and send their children to government schools.

It is also stated in the petition that respondent OMTECH is advertising the project as a commercial building with a food court, shops, and offices. As per the advertisement, the parking will be underground and would be for 500 vehicles only. That would be insufficient for the parking need of the area.

The petition said the NDMC and Delhi Government are duty-bound to provide free and compulsory education to children below the age of 14 and DCPCR is a statutory body for the protection of Child Rights. NDMC has sold the said school land in violation and directions passed by the High court and the Supreme Court and Delhi Government and DCPCR are not taking any action. This would adversely affect the constitutional rights of the deprived sections of society whose children study in government schools. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)