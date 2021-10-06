Ahmedabad, Oct 6 (PTI) A public interest litigation has been filed in the Gujarat High Court seeking revision in the minimum wage rates for persons employed in the industrial sector, which has been due since two years, as per the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act.

The division bench of acting Chief Justice R M Chhaya and Justice Biren Vaishnav on Wednesday directed the government pleader to take instructions, and asked the petitioner's advocate to provide a comparative chart of the minimum wages fixed and revised in other states.

The court has kept the matter for further hearing on October 26.

The petitioner Gujarat Mazdoor Panchayat, a registered trade union, sought the court's direction to the government to revise and update the minimum wage rates in accordance with the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948 for Gujarat.

According to the petitioner, the wages were last revised in 2014 and were due for revision in 2019, but the government only revised the minimum wages for persons employed in the agricultural sector in March of that year, and not for those working in the industrial sector and elsewhere.

Despite repeated representations and reminders, the government has not revised minimum wages, and this is in violation of the mandate of 1948 Act, the plea filed by advocate Anand Yagnik stated.

Non-revision of minimum wages in accordance with the rising cost of living also violates the labour laws and affects a large class of citizens employed in scheduled employment in Gujarat, the petition stated.

