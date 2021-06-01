New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the city government and police on a plea seeking to restrain beggars and vagabonds from begging at traffic junctions and markets to prevent spread of COVID-19 as many of them do not wear masks or maintain social distancing.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi government, the urban shelter improvement board (DUSIB) and the police seeking their stand on the petition by a lawyer.

The petitioner, Narender Pal Singh, has claimed that he has witnessed beggars touch cars at traffic lights "without sanitising their hands" and therefore, they may themselves stand a chance of getting infected or becoming carriers of the COVID-19 infection.

The petition has also sought rehabilitation of beggars and vagabonds and to ensure they have food, shelter and access to medical facilities, including vaccination.

